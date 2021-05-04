DH Evening Brief: May 4, 2021

IPL 2021 suspended after players test positive for Covid-19
The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble, ending a month-long relatively smooth run for cricket's most glamorous and cash-rich event in the middle of a raging pandemic. Read more
May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to Covid-19 situation
Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 has been postponed in view of the Covid-19 situation, according to the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA). The April edition of the exam was also postponed following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Read more
Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday. Read more
Serum Institute of India leads cross-sector Indian investments into UK
The Serum Institute of India will invest 240 million pounds in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office creating a large number of jobs, Downing Street announced as part of plans for a 1-billion pound India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership creating around 6,500 jobs in Britain. Read more
23 dead, dozens hurt as elevated metro collapses in Mexico City
An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured as a train came plunging down, authorities said. Carriages were seen hanging from the overpass in a tangle of twisted cables with the ends pointing towards the ground in a V-shape. Read more
Karnataka govt defers II PUC exams due to Covid-19
Keeping in mind the rapid surge in the Covid cases across the state, the Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced the postponement of II PUC (12th Standard) exams that were scheduled to be held from 24th May onwards. According to the department, the revised dates for the exams will be announced later. Read more
Maruti Suzuki cuts production as Covid-19 lockdowns hit sales
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. may halve its production capacity as an overwhelming surge of coronavirus infections shutters some of its sales outlets in the South Asian nation. The problem is on the “sales side because in several states there is a partial lockdown and there’s a curfew in some states and the dealers who sell the cars are having to close down,” Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. Read more
