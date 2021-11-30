DH Evening Brief: November 30, 2021

Omicron doesn't escape RT-PCR, RAT tests: Centre asks states to ramp up testing
Amid mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant Omicron spreading to many countries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs on Tuesday and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases.
Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs
The Congress-led opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to protest the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House with leaders saying they will continue to raise their voices on the matter.
Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron
Drugmaker Moderna's CEO set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday after he warned that Covid-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version.
Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna
A spacewalk planned for Tuesday to repair a faulty antenna on the International Space Station was postponed indefinitely, NASA said, citing a "debris notification" it received for the orbiting research laboratory.
India's Q2 GDP shows 8.4% growth
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of FY22 has shown a growth of 8.4 per cent from a 7.4 per cent contraction in the previous year, according to government data.
SC says can't wait more for fugitive Mallya, fixes January 18 for sentence hearing
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannotwait any longer for fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya and fixed January 18 for sentence hearing against him in a 2017 contempt case.
New Bill on cryptocurrency coming after Cabinet approval: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
The government will soon bring in a new Bill on cryptocurrency after it is approved by the Union Cabinet, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha.
Akhilesh Yadav leaves Shivpal guessing on alliance status
Even as Samajwadi Party presidentAkhileshYadav is busy sewing upallianceswith smaller parties, he is keeping his estranged uncleShivpalSingh Yadav on tenterhooks.
