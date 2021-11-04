DH Evening Brief: November 4, 2021

UP Polls 2022: The twilight of Mandal-Kamandal politics
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing its most intriguing elections of the last four decades. All socio-political permutations and combinations experimented with during this period have reached their respective limits, and the resultant confusion makes it difficult for political pundits to predict the results.
100 days as CM: Bommai 'satisfied' with decisions taken so far
As his government completes hundred days in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress. He also ruled out any discussions regarding expanding the cabinet immediately.
In a first, Britain approves Merck's oral Covid-19 pill
Britainon Thursday became thefirstcountry in theworldtoapprovea potentially game-changingCovid-19antiviraloralpilljointly developed byMerckand Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic.
EUL process rigorous, scientific: WHO official rejects reports linking Modi-Ghebreyesus meet and Covaxin approval
Soon after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, several reports claimed that the green light for India's indigenous vaccine came after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has thrown its hat into the Goa Assembly election, slated for early 2022, with its slogan Goenchi Navi Sakal (new dawn for Goa). With zero presence in the state before it decided to target the Goa polls, the TMC has nevertheless unsettled the political arena with its high wattage campaign, run mainly by political strategistPrashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).
Your bravery adds colour to festival of lights, PM Modi tells soldiers in Nowshera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiersat Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali.
11 BJP-ruled states cut taxes on petrol, diesel: Here's how much fuel costs in these cities
After the Modi government on Wednesday slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, providing respite to the common man, 10 BJP-ruled states followed suit.
Leaky SpaceX capsule toilet leaves astronauts in fix
Four SpaceX astronauts of the Crew Dragon capsule will be without the bathroom option, during their trip back home from International Space Station.
World food prices hit new 10-year high in October: FAO
World food prices rose for a third straight month in October to reach a fresh 10-year peak, led again by increases in cereals and vegetable oils, the UN food agency said on Thursday.
Why Trinamool's Goa blitz has misfired
Paytm may consider Bitcoin offerings if India legalises crypto
Paytm, India’s digital payments pioneer would consider Bitcoin offerings if the nation’s authorities removed regulatory uncertainty surrounding the adoption of cryptocurrencies.
