DH Evening Brief: PM Modi takes aim at 'corrupt' Congress in Himachal; Conman Sukesh claims he paid Rs 50 cr to Kejriwal
DH Evening Brief: PM Modi takes aim at 'corrupt' Congress in Himachal; Conman Sukesh claims he paid Rs 50 cr to Kejriwal
updated: Nov 05 2022, 17:36 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Every vote cast will define state's development journey over next 25 years: Modi in Himachal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha, 5 Assembly seats on December 5, counting on December 8
Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five Assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Gujarat's tribal belt, a bastion of Congress that BJP striving hard to win
The tribal belt in eastern Gujarat having 27 of the Assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (SC) community is the only region in the state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not tasted much electoral success so far as the Congress continues to remain a dominant force there despite losing ground elsewhere.
Every vote cast will define state's development journey over next 25 years: Modi in Himachal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.
Read more
If I am country's biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me? Conman Sukesh tears into Kejriwal
Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions in an open letter.
Read more
SBI net profit jumps 74% to Rs 13,265 crore in July-September
State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said its standalone profit jumped 74 per cent to Rs 13,265 crore in the second quarter of FY23, aided by lower bad loans and higher interest income.
Read more
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha, 5 Assembly seats on December 5, counting on December 8
Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with byelections to five Assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
Read more
Himachal Pradesh polls: Political lines blur in Kangra as parties bank on turncoats
Battle lines have been drawn in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Assembly constituency but political lines have blurred with parties fielding turncoats.
Read more
Why Elon Musk’s first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere
It’s been a week since Elon Musk strode into the Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink, signalling his official takeover of the company.
Having had some time to let the news of his $44 billion purchase “sink in”, Twitter users are now wondering what he’ll do with the platform.
Read more
Gujarat's tribal belt, a bastion of Congress that BJP striving hard to win
The tribal belt in eastern Gujarat having 27 of the Assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (SC) community is the only region in the state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not tasted much electoral success so far as the Congress continues to remain a dominant force there despite losing ground elsewhere.
Read more
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
Team India's Virat Kohli turns 34 today. We've collected some interesting facts about world’s most-loved cricketer in our gallery.
Read more