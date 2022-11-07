DH Evening Brief: Priyanka takes dig at BJP's 'double engine' pitch in HP; Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi draws ire for calling 'Hindu' word 'vulgar'
updated: Nov 07 2022, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Probably forgot to fill fuel: Priyanka takes dig at BJP's 'double engine' pitch, calls for change in HP
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the BJP's "double engine" government was there in Himachal Pradesh for the last five years but it probably forgot to fill fuel in it, as she sought to corner the ruling party on the issues of unemployment and the old pension scheme.
Twitter layoffs: What's next for H-1B visa holders?
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, said he had "no choice" but to severely downsize the company's workforce, a move that has thrown the future of many up in the air, especially those employed on work visas, like the H-1B.
Virat Kohli named ICC player of the month for October
Star batter Virat Kohli was on Monday named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October following a series of stellar performances during India's charge to the T20 World Cup semifinals in Australia. Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Nida Dar won thethe honour in the women's category thanks to her sensational form in their Asia Cup campaign. Dar edged out the Indian duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who produced impressive displays in the same tournament which their side won.
IndiGo's 30 planes grounded due to supply chain disruptions
IndiGo on Monday said that around 30 aircraft are grounded due to "supply chain disruptions" and the country's largest airline is evaluating wet leasing of planes and other options to boost operations.
Voter resentment, major local issues: A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls
The battle for the Chamba constituency in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh is set to be an interesting one, not least because of internal divisions within the BJP.
An erstwhile princely state, Chamba is home to breathtaking natural beauty, heritage buildings and temples going back hundreds of years, and handicraft shops that are renowned for chappals, embroidered handkerchiefs, and Himachali topis, all of which combined grants the place tremendous potential for tourism.
After Andheri East win, a gigantic task awaits Uddhav
The crucial Andheri East bypolls, the first electoral fight after Shiv Sena's split was a cakewalk for the Uddhav Thackeray group. However, a gigantic task now awaits the party: Maharashtra’s local bodies elections, including India's financial capital Mumbai.
32 lakh weddings in India during November 4-December 14 to generate Rs 3.75 lakh crore business: CAIT
Around 32 lakh weddings are expected to be solemnised in India between November 4 and December 14, which will generate businesses to the tune of Rs 3.75 lakh crore for the country's trading community, CAIT said on Monday.
