DH Evening Brief: October 14, 2021

Body of man with wrist cut off found at farmers' protest site in Haryana's Kundli
A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs. Read more
Mansukh Mandaviya draws flak for clicking picture with bed-ridden Manmohan Singh at AIIMS
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday landed in controversy over visiting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in AIIMS with a photographer and getting clicked with the ailing leader in a hospital bed "against the wishes" of the family. Read more
18:36
Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37
Suicide bombers assaulted a Shiite mosque in southernAfghanistanthat was packed with worshippers attending weekly Friday prayers, killing at least 37 people and wounding more than 70, according to a hospital official and an eyewitness. Read more
Bommai asserts his nationalist roots in Twitter spat with Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, and traced his nationalist roots to his father, during an unprecedented verbal duel with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on social media. Read more
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for policy to control population
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called upon the government to come out with a population policy that is acceptable by one and all. Read more
'Alarming': India slips to 101st rank in Global Hunger Index 2021; behind Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal
India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Read more
Freedom, Mahatma, 'Gen Next English' figure in Aryan Khan bail feud
The heated arguments for and against Aryan Khan's bail plea before the special NDPS court on Friday witnessed the prosecution and defence invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Queen's English versus the gen-next lingo. Read more
This is the reason behind tremors in Bidar, Kalaburagi
The series of tremors in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts in North Karnataka were related to a phenomenon called hydro-seismicity, which occur post-monsoon, revealed a preliminary study by NGRI. Read more
Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Two army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an overnight fierce gun battle with militants in the Mendhar area of Poonch in Jammu on Thursday night. Read more
Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced, Kavya Chopra topper among girls
Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. Read more
Fuel rates burn a hole in pocket as petrol, diesel prices hiked again
Petrol and diesel prices on Friday rallied to their highest-ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre. Read more
Body of man with wrist cut off found at farmers' protest site in Haryana's Kundli
A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs. Read more
Mansukh Mandaviya draws flak for clicking picture with bed-ridden Manmohan Singh at AIIMS
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday landed in controversy over visiting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in AIIMS with a photographer and getting clicked with the ailing leader in a hospital bed "against the wishes" of the family. Read more
Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37
Suicide bombers assaulted a Shiite mosque in southernAfghanistanthat was packed with worshippers attending weekly Friday prayers, killing at least 37 people and wounding more than 70, according to a hospital official and an eyewitness. Read more
Bommai asserts his nationalist roots in Twitter spat with Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, and traced his nationalist roots to his father, during an unprecedented verbal duel with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on social media. Read more
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for policy to control population
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called upon the government to come out with a population policy that is acceptable by one and all. Read more
'Alarming': India slips to 101st rank in Global Hunger Index 2021; behind Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal
India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Read more
Freedom, Mahatma, 'Gen Next English' figure in Aryan Khan bail feud
The heated arguments for and against Aryan Khan's bail plea before the special NDPS court on Friday witnessed the prosecution and defence invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Queen's English versus the gen-next lingo. Read more
This is the reason behind tremors in Bidar, Kalaburagi
The series of tremors in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts in North Karnataka were related to a phenomenon called hydro-seismicity, which occur post-monsoon, revealed a preliminary study by NGRI. Read more
Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Two army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an overnight fierce gun battle with militants in the Mendhar area of Poonch in Jammu on Thursday night. Read more
Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced, Kavya Chopra topper among girls
Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday. Read more
Fuel rates burn a hole in pocket as petrol, diesel prices hiked again
Petrol and diesel prices on Friday rallied to their highest-ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre. Read more