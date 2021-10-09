DH Evening Brief: October 9, 2021

Modi way ahead of Rahul Gandhi as preferred PM choice in poll-bound states
Narendra Modiremains the most-preferred Prime Ministerial candidate in the four poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while in Punjab, another state that will go to the polls next year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal holds the edge, as per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANSState of States 2021 tracker. Read more
Those who killed BJP workers in Lakhimpur not culprits, says Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that he didn't consider those who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesters. Read more
IPO-bound edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan faces a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Read more
Gandhis, show some Gandhigiri
At some point in life, most people realise whether they are on the side of the problem or on the side of solution. The Gandhi family today is at a cusp where they must realise this existential truth soon. Else, they will end up destroying the 136-year-old Indian National Congress. The immediate trigger for the rising despair is the party’s crisis in Punjab, which was entirely self-inflicted. Read more
In Pics | Meet the world's richest in exclusive $100 billion club
Asia’s richest person, Reliance Industries Ltd's chairman Mukesh Ambani has now joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk inthe world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion. Here's a look at the members of the $100 billion club based on thelatest Bloomberg Billionaires Index: See pics
Congress in dilemma as regional parties train guns
Buffeted by two conflicting targets — forging Opposition unity to take on the ruling BJP and save its own ship — Congress is increasingly finding itself asa target of regional parties, some of whom are keen to take the lead Opposition role ahead of 2024 general elections. Read more
Tatas to fly Air India again but turbulence aplenty
The Tata Group welcomedback the 'Maharaja' Air India with opened arms on Friday as it wonthe bid for the debt-ridden national carrier.As the Tatas are back in the Air India's cockpit, it would have to fly the national carrier through turbulence to makethis deal work and turnthe airline profitable. Read more
Experienced CSK hold edge over DC at IPL Qualifier
Chennai Super Kings' old guards with an uncanny knack of owning the big stage at right moments, will start as favourites against a solid Delhi Capitals line-up led by 'young pretender' Rishabh Pant in what promises to be an exciting first IPL Qualifier here on Sunday. Read more
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane
The military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are matters of concern and India has been keeping a close watch on all the activities by the Chinese PLA, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane said on Saturday. Read more
I-T raids a 'signal' for Yediyurappa camp in BJP?
The ongoing income tax raids as part of which I-T sleuths have raided the residence of Umesh, a close of aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, has sparked discussions within the BJP about whether the party is sending a “signal” to Yediyurappa’s allies in an effort to snub them. Read more
