DH Evening Brief: September 26, 2021

Yogi inducts Jitin Prasada, six new faces to Uttar Pradesh government
Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP recently, was on Sunday inducted in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, while six others took oath as ministers of state. Read more
Shout with anger and demand 50% reservation in judiciary: CJI Ramana tells women lawyers
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday favoured 50 per centrepresentation of women in judiciary, saying it is their right and not a matter of charity. Read more
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi carries out first Cabinet expansion, inducts 15 Ministers, 7 new faces
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carried out his first Cabinetexpansion on Sunday, inducting 15CabinetMinisters which included seven new entrants. Read more
Centre plans to intensify operations against Naxals, choke flow of funds, act against frontal groups
Intensifying operations against the Naxals and choking the flow of funds to them were the two key issues discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by six chief ministers and top officials of four other states here on Sunday, sources said. Read more
Pilot meets Rahul: Lobbying, WhatsApp calls pick up pace in Rajasthan and Delhi
Speculating about major changes in Rajasthan politics after Punjab, lobbying and WhatsApp calls have picked up pace in the state and Delhi after former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi twice in Delhi in the last one week. This time, he met Priyanka Gandhi along with Rahul raised eyebrows in the Gehlot camp. Read more
Killer of BJP leader among two LeT ultras gunned down in Kashmir encounter
A self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was accused of killing a BJP leader and his family last year, was neutralised along with his associate by security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday. Read more
India beat Australia by 2 wickets in record chase, end hosts' 26-match unbeaten streak
India's young batters Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma dazzled at the top with contrasting half-centuries to power their team to a consolation two-wicket victory over Australia in the third women's ODI, which ended the home team's 26-match unbeaten streak on Sunday. Read more
Canada lifts ban on flights from India
Canada on Sunday announced that it will allow direct and indirect flights from India, after a month-long ban on travel from the country due to the Covid-19 situation. Read more
Young IFS Sneha Dubey wins Twitter twice, second time with silence
The first time 2011-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sneha Dubey won the internet was due to the calmness with which she delivered on Friday India's right to rebuttal on the falsehoods attempted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more
M-cap of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.56 lakh cr
The top 10 valued firms added a total Rs 1,56,317.17 crore to their market valuation last week, helped by across the board rally which catapulted the benchmark index Sensex to the record 60,000 mark for the first time. Read more
‘Messiah of migrants’ Sonu Sood squares up to taxmen’s charges
He idolises Sylvester Stallone, is pally with Jackie Chan and a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan, boasts of 60-odd multilingual films in his resume, and has eye-catching looks - but actor Sonu Sood attained global popularity more for his charities than his cinemas. Read more
Yogi inducts Jitin Prasada, six new faces to Uttar Pradesh government
Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP recently, was on Sunday inducted in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, while six others took oath as ministers of state. Read more
Shout with anger and demand 50% reservation in judiciary: CJI Ramana tells women lawyers
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday favoured 50 per centrepresentation of women in judiciary, saying it is their right and not a matter of charity. Read more
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi carries out first Cabinet expansion, inducts 15 Ministers, 7 new faces
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carried out his first Cabinetexpansion on Sunday, inducting 15CabinetMinisters which included seven new entrants. Read more
Centre plans to intensify operations against Naxals, choke flow of funds, act against frontal groups
Intensifying operations against the Naxals and choking the flow of funds to them were the two key issues discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by six chief ministers and top officials of four other states here on Sunday, sources said. Read more
Pilot meets Rahul: Lobbying, WhatsApp calls pick up pace in Rajasthan and Delhi
Speculating about major changes in Rajasthan politics after Punjab, lobbying and WhatsApp calls have picked up pace in the state and Delhi after former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi twice in Delhi in the last one week. This time, he met Priyanka Gandhi along with Rahul raised eyebrows in the Gehlot camp. Read more
Killer of BJP leader among two LeT ultras gunned down in Kashmir encounter
A self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who was accused of killing a BJP leader and his family last year, was neutralised along with his associate by security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday. Read more
India beat Australia by 2 wickets in record chase, end hosts' 26-match unbeaten streak
India's young batters Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma dazzled at the top with contrasting half-centuries to power their team to a consolation two-wicket victory over Australia in the third women's ODI, which ended the home team's 26-match unbeaten streak on Sunday. Read more
Canada lifts ban on flights from India
Canada on Sunday announced that it will allow direct and indirect flights from India, after a month-long ban on travel from the country due to the Covid-19 situation. Read more
Young IFS Sneha Dubey wins Twitter twice, second time with silence
The first time 2011-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sneha Dubey won the internet was due to the calmness with which she delivered on Friday India's right to rebuttal on the falsehoods attempted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more
M-cap of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.56 lakh cr
The top 10 valued firms added a total Rs 1,56,317.17 crore to their market valuation last week, helped by across the board rally which catapulted the benchmark index Sensex to the record 60,000 mark for the first time. Read more
‘Messiah of migrants’ Sonu Sood squares up to taxmen’s charges
He idolises Sylvester Stallone, is pally with Jackie Chan and a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan, boasts of 60-odd multilingual films in his resume, and has eye-catching looks - but actor Sonu Sood attained global popularity more for his charities than his cinemas. Read more