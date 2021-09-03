DH Evening Brief: September 3, 2021

'Third wave would be over': SC slams Centre for seeking more time on Covid death certificate guidelines
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay by the Centre in simplifying the process for issuance of death certificates for people who succumbed to Covid-19. Read more
What’s the 'Mu' variant? Will we keep seeing more concerning Covid-19 variants?
This week the World Health Organization named a new “variant of interest” of the coronavirus, called the Mu variant. It was first found in Colombia in January 2021, and has been found in about 39 countries so far. Read more
Scientists believe cow only animal that inhales, exhales oxygen: Allahabad HC
Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, who made headlines earlier this week for saying that cow should be declared as India's national animal, has said in the same order that scientists believe that cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. Read more
What's wrong between Kohli and Ashwin?
Have India missed a trick by not playing Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing India vs England Test series so far? That's the answer every cricket lover has been trying to get as Team India skipper Virat Kohli, for the fourth successive time in the series against England, decided to go without present day's most successful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the Oval. Read more
We have the right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir: Taliban
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban political office in Doha, has said that the group has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere, including in Kashmir, Geo News reported. Read more
BJP joins race for Brahmin votes with 'prabuddha varg sammelans' in Uttar Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is joining the race for the votes of 'prabuddha varg' (read Brahmins) in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. Read more
'Money Heist' Part 5 Volume 1 episode 1 review: An impressive start to the new season
The latest installment of Money Heist opens with a reasonably satisfying episode, titled 'The End of the Road', which piques the curiosity of the audience and sets the stage for what is to follow. It starts off where Part 4 had ended and highlights what happens when The Professor is captured by his foe Sierra, a development that spells trouble for Salva's vigilantes. Read more
How to invest in cryptocurrencies
Have you been wondering if you should invest in cryptocurrencies but you're not sure how? Veena Mani takes you through the process.
'Alarming situation': Supreme Court puts interim stay on Kerala's decision to hold class 11 exams in person
The Supreme Court on Friday put an interim stay on Kerala government's decision to hold Class 11 exams in person, which were beginning September 6, amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. Read more
The (un)importance of September 25 for BJP and its rivals
Commemorating historical events and birth and death anniversaries of iconic leaders is imperative for regimes and political ideologies. It helps secure legitimacy, expand influence and appropriate history. Such commemorations are equally essential to discredit and delegitimise events and personalities associated with the glory of competing ideologies. Read more
Safe Cities Index 2021: Check out top 10 safest cities in the world
Here we take a look at the top 10 safe cities in the world. The Safe Cities Index is a report from The Economist Intelligence Unit, sponsored by NEC Corporation and is ranked based on the indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security. See Pictures
