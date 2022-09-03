DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal asks BJP workers to help AAP; TRS hits back with PM's photo on LPG cylinders

TRS hits back at Sitharaman with PM's photo on LPG cylinders over hike in price of cooking gas
A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.
Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions
A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is purportedly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJPgovernment in the state over the video clip.
ED raids under way at Bengaluru offices of Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.
Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa gets government residence, security on return
Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.
Let Serena Williams define her legacy as she leaves tennis
After all of the many tributes to Serena Williams were done, the celebratory words and the video montages, the standing ovations and the shouts of her name, it seemed appropriate that she herself would provide the defining look at her legacy.
BJP sees an opportunity as ally AIADMK finds itself in crisis
During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign Jayalalithaa had countered the “This time Modi” campaign with her own one liner – “Neither Modi, nor Daddy (Karunanidhi), but vote for this Lady.” And her party went on to win 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, leaving just two for the NDA and none at all for the DMK Front.
Asia Cup: India & Pakistan gear up for another showdown
Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play.
Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers not to quit party, but to 'work for AAP internally'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Gujarat to work for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while staying in the ruling party.
Read more
TRS hits back at Sitharaman with PM's photo on LPG cylinders over hike in price of cooking gas
A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.
Read more
India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world
India has overtaken the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany, according to IMF projections.
Read more
Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions
A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is purportedly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJPgovernment in the state over the video clip.
Read more
ED raids under way at Bengaluru offices of Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against "illegal" instant smartphone-based loans "controlled" by Chinese persons.
Read more
Sri Lanka's ousted president Rajapaksa gets government residence, security on return
Sri Lanka's ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was provided on Saturday with an official residence and security by the government after he returned to the country he had fled in July during economic unrest, two senior officials said.
Read more
Let Serena Williams define her legacy as she leaves tennis
After all of the many tributes to Serena Williams were done, the celebratory words and the video montages, the standing ovations and the shouts of her name, it seemed appropriate that she herself would provide the defining look at her legacy.
Read more
BJP sees an opportunity as ally AIADMK finds itself in crisis
During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign Jayalalithaa had countered the “This time Modi” campaign with her own one liner – “Neither Modi, nor Daddy (Karunanidhi), but vote for this Lady.” And her party went on to win 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, leaving just two for the NDA and none at all for the DMK Front.
Read more
Asia Cup: India & Pakistan gear up for another showdown
Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play.
Read more