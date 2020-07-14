DH Podcast | From the Newsroom: The sacking of Sachin Pilot, Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital

DH Podcast | From the Newsroom: Sachin Pilot sacked

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 19:40 ist
Credit: PTI/File photo

In today's episode, Sachin Pilot has been sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief minister and the president of the Congress' state unit, Bihar will see a total lockdown from July 16-31, Activist Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital and CBSE class 10 results to be out on July 15.

