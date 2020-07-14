DH Podcast | From the Newsroom: The sacking of Sachin Pilot, Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital

In today's episode, Sachin Pilot has been sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief minister and the president of the Congress' state unit, Bihar will see a total lockdown from July 16-31, Activist Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital and CBSE class 10 results to be out on July 15.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.