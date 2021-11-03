DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery: A giant leap in Manipur

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan,
  Nov 03 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 07:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An interaction with the drone maker, the pilot and the team.

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio.

On October 4, for the first time in India and South East Asia, an Indian-made drone delivered a Covid vaccine shot to the remote Karang island inside the Loktat lake in Manipur.

Made by Helicam India, the helicopter drone covered an aerial distance of over 15 kms from Bishnupur district hospital to the Karang island in 15-16 minutes.

Today's episode anchored by Rasheed Kappan has all that action, drama, excitement, challenges and the operation, as recalled by drone maker Adarsh N, Devesh Kumar Jha, founder of Daybest Aerospace and its CTO Neeraj Kumar Pradhan. Listen in.

India
dh radio
Coronavirus vaccine
Drones

What's Brewing

