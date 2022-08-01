DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava through profile pics

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2022, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 05:43 ist

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put the tricolour as their profile pictures on social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Check out DH's latest videos

Narendra Modi
India News
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

