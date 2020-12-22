DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

West Bengal Assembly polls are due in the state in April-May next year

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2020, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 07:19 ist

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation, and asked the TMC to go through the rules before pointing fingers at the union government.

