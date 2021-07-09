DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

DH Toon | Cabinet ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jul 09 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 02:40 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar.

A day after the Cabinet expansion, newly-appointed ministers in the NDA government took charge of their portfolios and hit the ground running with specific direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get acquainted with their respective ministries before the Parliament Session.

DH Toon
Cartoon
Cabinet Reshuffle

