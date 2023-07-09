DH Toon | 'Casteist India'

DH Toon | 'Casteist India'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 09 2023, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 08:33 ist

The victim of the urination incident in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has urged the state government to release the accused involved in the act, saying that the latter has realised his mistake. Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, accused of urinating on the victim, Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community. 

 

