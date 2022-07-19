DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2022, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 06:27 ist

Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 from Monday with the GST Council's decision coming into force.

In addition, hotel rooms with tariff of up to Rs 1,000/day, maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), while 18 per cent GST will be levied on tetra packs and fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

