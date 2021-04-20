DH Toon | Six-day lockdown in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

DH Toon | Complete lockdown in Delhi from April 19 night to April 26 morning

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2021, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 05:44 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar.

A six-day lockdown has been ordered in the national capital beginning Monday night as the city grapples with an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases that has put the health infrastructure under severe strain.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Toon
Cartoon
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Six-day lockdown in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

DH Toon | Six-day lockdown in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 