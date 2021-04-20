DH Toon | Complete lockdown in Delhi from April 19 night to April 26 morning

A six-day lockdown has been ordered in the national capital beginning Monday night as the city grapples with an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases that has put the health infrastructure under severe strain.
