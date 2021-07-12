Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited nominations from citizens for the Padma award of ordinary people doing exceptional work.
“India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September,” the prime minister said.
DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?
