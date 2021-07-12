DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 04:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 04:39 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited nominations from citizens for the Padma award of ordinary people doing exceptional work.

“India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September,” the prime minister said.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Padma awards
Narendra Modi
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Space, the final frontier for Richard Branson

Space, the final frontier for Richard Branson

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

Flags, flares and booze: Frenzy ahead of Euro 2020

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

I believe I'm the best, says Djokovic after 20th Slam

I believe I'm the best, says Djokovic after 20th Slam

 