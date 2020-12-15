DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

As agitating farmers went on a day-long hunger strike, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday stepped up efforts to reach out to farmers supporting the farm sector reforms, even as he held out an offer for talks with the protesting groups.
