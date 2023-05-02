DH Toon | 'Good going, PT Usha ji': Opposition accuses Olympian of being a 'political mouthpiece'

Opposition party leaders hit out at Indian Olympics Association President PT Usha on Friday for criticising the protest by wrestlers in Delhi, alleging she has become a "political mouthpiece".

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him sexual harassment and intimidation.

Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, has condemned the protest, saying the grapplers lacked discipline in hitting the street in supportof their demand. She also said their action has tarnished the image of India.

