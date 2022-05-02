DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 02 2022, 06:08 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 06:08 ist

Asserting that judicial reform is not merely a policy matter and human sensitivities are involved and they should be kept in the centre of all the deliberations, Modi said there are nearly 3.5 lakh undertrials in jail - mostly from poor or ordinary families - and appealed to all chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to prioritise their cases on bases of humanitarian sensibility and law.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Judges
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru

Sudden showers pile misery on Bengaluru

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

 