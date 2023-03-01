DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Technology will help India achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he outlined the massive and modern digital infrastructure being created to ensure that benefits of digital revolution reach all citizens.
He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are leading conversations now and poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.
The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.
