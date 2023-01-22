DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% of total wealth

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 22 2023, 04:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 04:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The richest one per cent in India now own more than 40 per cent of the country's total wealth, while the bottom half of the population together share just 3 per cent of wealth, a new study showed. Releasing the India supplement of its annual inequality report on the first day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, rights group Oxfam International said that taxing India's ten-richest at 5 per cent can fetch entire money to bring children back to school.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Oxfam

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 