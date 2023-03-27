DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Amid the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Youth Congress President Srinavi BV called Pragya Thakur a "terrorist." His remark comes as a response to Thakur's yet another extremist comment. BJP MP Pragya Thakur asked Hindu's to "keep sharp weapons in handy" as they may have to use them against Muslims who have been using their knives to kill Hindus. She also refered to the murder of Bajrand Dal activist Harsha who had been stabbed to death.

