DH Toon | Kejriwal to inaugurate Delhi's 1st smog tower

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Aug 23 2021, 06:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 06:11 ist

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the capital's first smog tower at Cannaught Place on August 23, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had informed last week.

Arvind Kejriwal
DH Toon
Smog
Air Pollution

