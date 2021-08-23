Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the capital's first smog tower at Cannaught Place on August 23, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had informed last week.
DH Toon | Kejriwal to inaugurate Delhi's 1st smog tower
