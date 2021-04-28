DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 28 2021, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 09:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India's hospitals are being stretched to breaking point by an explosion in Covid-19 cases with people dying outside their doors or at home due to a lack of beds, drugs and oxygen.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
DH Cartoon
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Migrants

Related videos

What's Brewing

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

 