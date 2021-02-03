DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2021, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 07:21 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With multi-layered barricading, iron nails on road, barbed wires, iron rods between cemented barriers and deployment of DTC buses and extra personnel on ground, the tremendous security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations have now become sites of unusual attraction.

