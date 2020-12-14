DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament

DH Toon | 'Men at work' in new Parliament: Outside and Inside

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2020, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 11:32 ist

Farmers’ protests are threatening to snowball into the biggest political crisis of Narendra Modi’s tenure.

To give in to demands and scrap the laws would be an uncharacteristic admission of defeat for India’s strongman prime minister, who promised they would transform agriculture. But letting the unrest linger could cause chaos in food markets, alienate urban consumers, and potentially derail the post-Covid recovery.

Meanwhile, MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spell out the rationale behind constructing a new Parliament building for about Rs 1,000 crore "when half of India is hungry due to coronavirus pandemic triggered loss of livelihoods".

Seeking to liken the proposed construction of the new edifice to the centuries old Great Wall of China, he claimed that 'thousands of people perished' during its construction, but the dragon nation rulers said the wall was to 'guard' the people.

DH Cartoon
Parliament
Farm Bills
farmers
protest

