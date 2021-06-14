DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass into the international field

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually took part in an outreach session of the G7 summit and articulated the “One Earth, One Health” mantra for global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as future pandemics.
He sought G7's support for the proposal moved by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation for temporarily waiving the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection on Covid-19 vaccines and drugs. He called for global unity, leadership and solidarity and emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?
The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups
Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'
The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse
This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's