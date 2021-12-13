DH Toon | PM Modi's Twitter 'briefly hacked'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was hacked briefly on Sunday morning, and it was immediately restored.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

When the account was compromised, a tweet was sent wrongly saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender and that the country has officially bought 500 Bitcoins and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up

