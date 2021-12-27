DH Toon | Remember to always wear 'mask' at 'hate speech' assembly!

DH Toon | Always wear 'mask' at 'hate speech' assembly!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 27 2021, 05:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 07:43 ist

Hundreds of right-wing Hindu activists and monks rose in unison at a conference this week to take an oath: They would turn India, constitutionally a secular republic, into a Hindu nation, even if doing so required dying and killing.

“If 100 of us are ready to kill 2 million of them, then we will win and make India a Hindu nation,” said Pooja Shakun Pandey, a leader of Hindu Mahasabha, a group that espouses militant Hindu nationalism, referring to the country’s Muslims. “Be ready to kill and go to jail.”

Even by the standards of the rising anti-Muslim fury in India, the three-day conference in the city of Haridwar produced the most blatant and alarming call for violence in recent years.

