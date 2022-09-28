DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Sep 28 2022
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 01:37 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

More than eight lakh viewers watched the Supreme Court's proceedings live streamed on different platforms on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to promise attempts to undertake such an exercise in all important cases in days to come.

