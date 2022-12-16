While his upcoming film Pathaan continues in controversy for the colour of a costume in a newly released song of the film, actor Shah Rukh Khan, speaking in another context on Thursday said that no matter what the world does, positive people are alive.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions
SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final
One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve