DH Toon | 'The campaign worked. The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2021, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 06:06 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

UK health authorities have identified 77 cases of the highly infectious B.1.617 variant of coronavirus which causes Covid-19, first found in India, and has designated it a Variant Under Investigation (VUI).

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
DH Toon
Cartoon

