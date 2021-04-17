DH Toon | 'The campaign worked. The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

UK health authorities have identified 77 cases of the highly infectious B.1.617 variant of coronavirus which causes Covid-19, first found in India, and has designated it a Variant Under Investigation (VUI).
