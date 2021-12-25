DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution

DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution of India

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 25 2021, 03:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 03:51 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Anti-Christian vigilantes are sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshippers. In many cases, the police and members of India’s governing party are helping them, government documents and dozens of interviews revealed.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Christians
India
DH Toon
Constitution
Religion

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution

DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

 