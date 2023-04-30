The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it. However, the Opposition has taken a jibe at PM Modi claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Leopard hiding in bathroom rescued in K'taka's Soraba
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin
All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions
Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan