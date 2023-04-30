DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it. However, the Opposition has taken a jibe at PM Modi claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues.

