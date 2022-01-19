DH Toon | What made Modi speechless at Davos Agenda address?

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to restart his Davos Agenda address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe saying "even the teleprompter could not take so much lies", even as BJP leaders pointed to a "technical glitch'' at event organiser World Economic Forum's end.
