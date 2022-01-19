DH Toon | What made Modi speechless at Davos Agenda address?

DH Toon | What made Modi speechless at Davos address?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2022, 04:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 04:19 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to restart his Davos Agenda address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe saying "even the teleprompter could not take so much lies", even as BJP leaders pointed to a "technical glitch'' at event organiser World Economic Forum's end.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Narendra Modi
World Economic Forum

