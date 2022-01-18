Even teleprompter could not take so many lies: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi over Davos speech gaffe

Even teleprompter can't take lies: Rahul's dig at Modi

  Jan 18 2022, 16:30 ist
  updated: Jan 18 2022, 16:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an alleged teleprompter malfunction during his World Economic Forum virtual address.

“Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies,” Gandhi tweeted. 

During his address, PM Modi had to stop midway while talking after the teleprompter apparently malfunctioned.

Even as there was no reaction from the government as to what led to the disruption in PM's speech, the issue kicked up a storm on Twitter with memes flooding the micro-blogging site with #TeleprompterPM.

MLA Jignesh Mevani said that he was worried about the teleprompter operator. 

On Monday, joining a host of other global leaders who shared their visions for the world in 2022, PM Modi told global entrepreneurs that this was the time to invest in India as the country has spent the period marred by the pandemic in taking forward reforms, drawing a large number of startups.

"This is the best time to invest in India. The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," he said in his 'State of the World' virtual address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

