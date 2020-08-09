DH Toon | What will Ram Temple symbolise for you?

Sajith Kumar
  • Aug 09 2020, 07:44 ist
The temple has been on many minds since the Bhoomipujan of August 5. The-mosque-that-once-was has also been in our thoughts. The building of a grand temple to Rama on the same spot where the Babri Masjid once stood is something so many of us are finding hard to wrap our heads around. What does the temple stand for now? What does it symbolise?

Ram Temple
Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh
Cartoon

