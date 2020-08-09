The temple has been on many minds since the Bhoomipujan of August 5. The-mosque-that-once-was has also been in our thoughts. The building of a grand temple to Rama on the same spot where the Babri Masjid once stood is something so many of us are finding hard to wrap our heads around. What does the temple stand for now? What does it symbolise?
Sunday 9 Aug 2020
updated: 7:59 am IST
DH Toon | What will Ram Temple symbolise for you?
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
- Aug 09 2020, 07:44 ist
- updated: Aug 09 2020, 07:48 ist