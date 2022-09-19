DH Toon | Will cheetahs in India survive the battle of big cats?

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 19 2022, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 07:30 ist

The eight cheetahs from Namibia, who were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) a day ago, seemed to be slowly adapting to the new environment as they were seen strolling in their quarantine enclosure on Sunday and soaking in the ambience with curiosity.

