DH Toon | Will cheetahs in India survive the battle of big cats?

The eight cheetahs from Namibia, who were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) a day ago, seemed to be slowly adapting to the new environment as they were seen strolling in their quarantine enclosure on Sunday and soaking in the ambience with curiosity.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat
Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?
Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women
The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy
A (biased) history of flavours
Coffee couture