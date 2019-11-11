DH Toons: The moment Advani was put behind bars

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2019, 08:07am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 18:28pm ist
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar

About seven months after he became Chief Minister of Bihar in March 1990, Lalu Prasad took a decision that veterans would not have dared to do.

On Oct. 23, 1990, Lalu called then Prime Minister VP Singh and took him into confidence about the possible arrest of veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was then spearheading the Ram temple movement and had entered Bihar in his air-conditioned chariot. Advani’s Man Friday Pramod Mahajan accompanied him.

