Dhruv helicopter makes emergency landing in east Ladakh

Dhruv helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern Ladakh

Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed multi-role and multi-mission helicopter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing at a forward helipad in eastern Ladakh on Monday, sources said.

Two pilots and another personnel onboard the advanced light helicopter were safe, the sources said, adding they have already been evacuated.

The incident took place around 9:30 am, they said, adding the three personnel sustained minor injuries.

The reason for the emergency landing is not immediately known.

Dhruv is an indigenously designed and developed multi-role and multi-mission helicopter. It is a twin-engine helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight category. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Helicopter
Ladakh

Related videos

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 