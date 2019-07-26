Discussed VRS with PMO on July 18: S C Garg

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said there is no connection between his transfer from the Finance Ministry to Power Ministry and his VRS offer, as he had discussed his voluntary retirement with the Prime Minister's Office on July 18.

"I had discussed my VRS (voluntary retirement) with the Prime Minister's Office on July 18...much ahead of the transfer order. There is no connection between the two," Garg told reporters in a media briefing.

Elaborating further, he said the VRS proposal was sent much before the transfer order and he was grateful to the government for support.

Asked whether his VRS proposal is accepted by the government, he replied that there is a due process and the proposal is under consideration as it takes time.

Earlier in the day, Garg took over as the new Power Secretary.

Garg, the senior most officer in the Ministry of Finance, was shifted to the Power Ministry on Wednesday. Thereafter he announced that he had applied for voluntary retirement from service on Thursday.

"Handed over charge of Economic Affairs today (Thursday). Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow (Friday). Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October," Garg had tweeted on Thursday.

Asked why he didnt sign the Bimal Jalan Committee report (on RBI reserves), he replied that the panel had not completed its deliberations.

About challenges in the power sector he said, "I have on my hand in the power ministry....distribution reforms, issues in transmission and getting power generation. The power sector is very important. I will do my best in the power sector".

Garg was in charge of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). However, in a surprise move, he was named Power Secretary in an order issued late on Wednesday.

As the DEA Secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of the Union Budget.

The development took place just a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of Modi 2.0 government's maiden union budget for 2019-20 was completed.

The 1983 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Garg came to the centre in 2014 and was appointed Executive Director in the World Bank where he stayed till 2017 when he was appointed DEA Secretary in June 2017. In March 2019, he was elevated as the Finance Secretary following the retirement of A N Jha.