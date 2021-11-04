Diwali celebrations Live: India celebrates the festival of lights
Diwali celebrations Live: India celebrates the festival of lights
updated: Nov 04 2021, 07:54 ist
Amid a ban on firecrackers across several states and restrictions in others, India is celebrating Diwali today with fervour. Follow DH for live updates.
07:45
Green firecrackers a step forward
It is heartening that several states have mandated the use of only green firecrackers during Deepavali and other festivities, giving life to a Supreme Court order dating back to 2017 which was until now followed more in the breach.
Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir : On the eve of Diwali - people lit up diyas in memory of martyrs during 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' remembrance event - ANI
PM Narendra Modi greets India on Diwali