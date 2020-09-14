DMK protests in Parliament against NEET exam

DMK protests in Parliament against NEET exam

PTI,
  • Sep 14 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 21:33 ist
DMK MP Kanimozhi stages a protest against NEET examination before commencement of the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

On the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises against the NEET exam and the recently introduced National Education Policy.

DMK MPs TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi along with others were seen wearing masks while protesting against the NEET exam, for admission to undergraduate medical courses, that was held across the country on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, DMK's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva said this year, poor and rural students got a disadvantage in the NEET exam as they were not able to receive coaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He claimed that many students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to "fear" of the competitive qualifying exam.

The DMK also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the "suicide of students due to NEET in Tamil Nadu".

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on Sunday with almost 90 per cent students appearing for it, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

