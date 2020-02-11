Donald Trump's visit to see India; US moves closer to $1.86 billion missile defence system deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi may move closer to buying an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) worth $ 1.86 billion from the United States during American President Donald Trump's proposed visit to India later this month.

The IADWS is manufactured by Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace of United States, where it is also known as National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System-II or NASAMS-II. Modi Government is keen to buy a NASAMS-II to help create a multi-layered missile shield over the national capital of India.

The NASAMS II is a state-of-the-art defence system, which enhances the ability to swiftly identify, engage and destroy the current and evolving threat posed by enemy aircraft or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones or cruise missiles.

The US State Department has approved “a possible Foreign Military Sale to India” of an IADWS for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) last week delivered the certification required for notifying the American Congress about the possibility of the military hardware sale to India.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” Trump Administration conveyed to the US Congress. “There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

Modi is likely to host Trump in Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month. The visit is likely to see India and the US discussing several defence deals, including the one for an IADWS.

The IADWS will comprise of five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel Radar Systems, 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles, three AMRAAM Guidance Sections, four AMRAAM Control Sections and134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the DSCA, an agency under the US Department of Defence, said.

The proposed “Foreign Military Sale” will also include 32 M4A1 rifles, 40320 M855 5.56mm cartridges, Fire Distribution Centres (FDCs), Handheld Remote Terminals, Electrical Optical or Infra-red Sensor Systems, AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units ; Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A), Canister Launchers (CN), High Mobility Launchers (HML), Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems and Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems, according to the US DSCA.

The offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Government of India and the contractors - Raytheon Corporation and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace of the US.

The US Government noted that India intended to use the IADWS “to modernize its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack”. “This will contribute to India’s military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.”

The deal will also include communications equipment, tool kits, test equipment, range and test programs, support equipment, prime movers, generators, technical documentation, computer based training equipment, training equipment, training towers, ammunition storage, training and maintenance facilities, infrastructure improvements, US Government and contractor technical support, engineering and logistics support services, warranty services, Systems and Integration Checkout (SICO), field office support and other related elements of logistics and program support, the DSCA stated in a press-release, adding: “The total estimated cost is $1.867 billion.”