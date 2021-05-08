Don't believe in fake photos: Hardeep Singh Puri denies reports of Jamun trees removed for Central Vista project

Denying reports of Jamun trees being removed at the Central Vista avenue, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Do not believe in fake photos & canards about ongoing work at Central Vista Avenue. No Jamun trees have been removed. Only few trees will be transplanted in entire project. Overall green cover will increase. Defining elements of built heritage like lamp posts etc will be restored."

"The transformed Central Vista will be a world-class public space in the heart of national capital," he said, adding that the project is running on schedule and will be ready to host the Republic Day Parade in the 75th year of independence. "With more public space, landscaping & modern amenities, it will eventually be something every Indian will be proud of," he said.