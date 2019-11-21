Double toll charges for vehicle without FASTag

With the government announcing the payment of toll charges at National Highways toll plazas through FASTag will become mandatory from December 1, the Union Road Transport Ministry has warned that those vehicles without a tag have to pay double toll charges.

"Double the toll amount will be charged from December 1 for travelling through FASTag lanes without tags on 537 toll plazas on national highways across India," Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said here.

He said 537 toll plazas on National Highways have become 100 per cent electronic toll collection compliant including 17 where FASTags will be read through hand-held devices.

The National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI) will distribute FASTag bearing Rs 150 security charges free of cost from November 22 to December 1 to vehicle owners. This will be available at all toll plazas.

However, it is up to the buyer to charge it with the desired amount, he said and added that after December 1, the FASTags will become chargeable.

FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on the vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

The NHAI is implementing a cashless toll payment system for seamless movement of traffic. However, the Centre has decided to keep one lane as hybrid lane which will accept FASTag as well as other modes of payment.