DRDO successfully flight tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile

In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening the Indian Army, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, the DRDO said.

In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat & strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today: DRDO pic.twitter.com/f5Uderpmzw — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

"The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully," DRDO said.

It added that all the mission objectives were met. "The missile (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile) has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics," DRDO added.

More details awaited.