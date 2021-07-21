DRDO successfully flight tests anti-tank guided missile

DRDO successfully flight tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 16:55 ist
DRDO's Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). Credit: DRDO

In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening the Indian Army, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on Wednesday, the DRDO said.

"The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully," DRDO said.

It added that all the mission objectives were met. "The missile (Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile) has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics," DRDO added.

More details awaited.

DRDO
Defence
Indian Army
Atmanirbhar Bharat

